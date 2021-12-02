Postal Service moving ahead with Mandan post office relocation plans

The U.S. Postal Service is moving forward with a plan to relocate the Mandan post office.

The chosen site is 3511 Memorial Highway SE, which is an empty lot near RJR Maintenance and Management and Midway Lanes on the Strip. Postal Service spokesman Desai Abdul-Razzaaq said negotiations for the new location are not yet final. The post office's current home is at 300 Collins Ave., downtown.

Last summer the postal service said that an ideal building for a new location would be about 13,400 square feet, or that it would look to purchase land to build on if no such building was available.

The Memorial Highway lot is owned by Arthur and Dorothy Mariner of Bismarck and is listed for just over $900,000, according to real estate records. Arthur Mariner declined to elaborate to the Tribune on any negotiations.

The existing post office is not large enough to support regular operations, according to a statement from the postal service. The agency did not hold a public meeting about the proposed site change due to the coronavirus pandemic, but it solicited written feedback from residents last summer. Abdul-Razzaaq said he did not know the amount of community feedback the agency received.

The services provided at a new location will be the same as the ones provided at the current post office. Operations will continue at the Collins Avenue location until a new post office is up and running.

While there is no set timeline for the project, the postal service hopes to have it complete by the end of next summer. Abdul-Razzaaq did not answer a question about the cost of a new facility.

