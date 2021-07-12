Police body camera use expands locally

"Not only does it protect deputies against complaints, it protects the public as well, so I think it's a win all the way around," Kirchmeier said.

Krile said Lincoln officers are required to use the body cameras whenever they're interacting with the public. Since Lincoln is a small department, she said officers have not had issues with overusing storage, despite using the cameras every day.

“The officers here have been very excited about them and are religious about using them," Krile said. "The only drawback I can think of is as the department grows, we have to keep buying more cameras, which is another few thousand dollars for each one.”

Both departments said it costed around $12,000 to get their cameras up and running. The Mandan Police Department is looking at a $182,449 package which includes 28 body cameras, upgraded in-car cameras, accessories, set-up, training and cloud storage for a five-year subscription. The department is asking for $36,918 in grant funding.

The Bismarck Police Department and the Burleigh County Sheriff's Department do not currently use body cameras.

Bismarck Police Chief Dave Draovitch said while the department would like to have them, they are not able to budget body cameras at this time.