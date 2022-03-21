Police arrest suspect in Mandan hit-and-run pedestrian death after crash in Bismarck

Bismarck police have arrested a 39-year-old man in connection with the hit-and-run death of a 77-year-old man in Mandan on Monday morning.

The arrest came after a vehicle crash that shut down the northbound lanes of busy State Street. Suspect Wade Bison, of Bismarck, was taken into custody and brought to a hospital for treatment of injuries that authorities said were not life-threatening.

Mandan police were called to the parking lot of the All Seasons Arena on Ninth Street Northwest about 7:25 a.m., according to the department. The building is part of the high school complex.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. His name was not immediately released. Mandan Public Schools in an email to parents said the man was not a staff member.

"After conferring with Mandan PD, students are allowed to attend classes as normal today," the email said. "This is being described as an isolated incident. Students arriving at Mandan High School park on the south or the east side of the high school."

Bismarck police had made contact with the suspect about half an hour earlier, in the parking lot of the Bismarck Police Department. It wasn't clear why he was there. Bison fled from officers in a Ford F250 pickup reported stolen in Williston, authorities said.

Bismarck police made contact with Bison again after the Mandan incident, at about 8:20 a.m. at the Dan's Supermarket on Turnpike Avenue, where he again fled, authorities said. At some point he got a tow rope and was hauling a 1970s-era Chevy Blazer up State Street, where he hit a UPS truck then rolled down the hill, according to police. Both the pickup and the Blazer crashed into a fence by Motel 6.

The UPS driver had slight injuries, according to police. It wasn't immediately clear if the driver was taken to a medical center. Police did not immediately name the person.

Bison was arrested on several charges related to the Bismarck incidents, including reckless endangerment and fleeing. Formal charges will be filed later.

North Dakota court records show Bison has a lengthy history of alcohol, drug and driving convictions dating to 2003. He pleaded guilty last July to felony fleeing police and reckless endangerment, and to misdemeanors for driving under suspension or revocation, hindering law enforcement and giving false reports to law enforcement. In August, he pleaded guilty to theft, fleeing police and driving under suspension. In both cases he was given suspended prison time, credit for time served, and placed on probation for 1 ½ years.

(Check back for updates.)

