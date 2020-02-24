Plans for 'Mid-Town East' street project in Mandan nearing completion

About half of the funding, $4.4 million, will be paid through special assessment taxes charged to property owners in the area -- "an additional property tax on each of those properties that will benefit from the improvements," Froseth said.

The city in December sent letters to property owners in the area estimating how much they will be charged under the plan. Residents were able to "protest" against the project in letters to the city over 30 days.

Mandan received letters of opposition from people living on 18 properties in the area by its Jan. 6 deadline. The number of protesting property owners made up 4.1% of those who would be impacted by the project, Froseth said. Under state law, letters of protest from 50% of affected residents are needed to stop a project.

The city also will use $2.1 million in state money it received as a result of the 2019 Legislature passing "Operation Prairie Dog" -- a bill to fund infrastructure projects in cities and counties in "non-oil producing" areas. Another $1.5 million through the city's fee-supported water and utility fund will pay for water and sewer infrastructure work.

Mayor Tim Helbling said the need for street improvements in north Mandan "is really obvious," with roads in the area being in "really rough shape."

"This project should probably have happened many years ago, but due to the cost of them and the severity of the infrastructure down there, I guess it's been put off," he said.

Reach Andy Tsubasa Field at 701-250-8264 or andy.field@bismarcktribune.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.