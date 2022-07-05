Planning experts to visit Mandan this week

A team of urban planners and consultants will visit Mandan on Wednesday and Thursday to provide recommendations about the renovation of properties including the World War Memorial building that houses City Hall.

The officials also will address redevelopment of additional properties downtown along portions of West First Street, Main Street and the avenues between. The area includes the Morton County Courthouse, financial institutions and health care services, small businesses and residential uses, as well as some vacant and underutilized properties.

The technical assistance team will meet with elected officials, property owners, members of the business community and residents. Team members will be at the concert in Dykshoorn Park on West Main Street from about 5:30-8:30 p.m. on Thursday.

The guidance is being made available through the federal Environmental Protection Agency's Land Revitalization Technical Assistance program.

The assistance is part of a $300,000 EPA grant Mandan received in 2021 to help with certain property cleanup and redevelopment. The money is through a program that aims to revitalize "brownfield" sites, or those where redevelopment is hampered by potential contaminants such as mold, lead-based paint, asbestos, or petroleum products.

For more information, go to cityofmandan.com/brownfieldsgrant.

