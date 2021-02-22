 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
One person displaced by Mandan fire

One person displaced by Mandan fire

{{featured_button_text}}

A couch fire authorities say likely was started by a portable heater has displaced the tenant of an apartment in Mandan.

Firefighters responded about 6:15 p.m. Sunday to a call of a structure fire at an eight-unit apartment building, Fire Capt. Patrick Martin said. About one-quarter of the couch was on fire when they arrived. Crews used a fire extinguisher to put it out.

A friend of the tenant in the unit was sleeping in a back bedroom and awoke to the smell of smoke, Martin said. The tenant will be displaced until the smoke damage is repaired. The rest of the tenants in the building were back in their apartments in half an hour, Martin said.

Four trucks and 15 firefighters responded to the call. There were no injuries to firefighters or tenants.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Texans still suffering after cold, power outages

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News