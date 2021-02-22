One person displaced by Mandan fire

A couch fire authorities say likely was started by a portable heater has displaced the tenant of an apartment in Mandan.

Firefighters responded about 6:15 p.m. Sunday to a call of a structure fire at an eight-unit apartment building, Fire Capt. Patrick Martin said. About one-quarter of the couch was on fire when they arrived. Crews used a fire extinguisher to put it out.

A friend of the tenant in the unit was sleeping in a back bedroom and awoke to the smell of smoke, Martin said. The tenant will be displaced until the smoke damage is repaired. The rest of the tenants in the building were back in their apartments in half an hour, Martin said.

Four trucks and 15 firefighters responded to the call. There were no injuries to firefighters or tenants.

