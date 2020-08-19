Old North Dakota missile site still up for sale after auction falls short

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Interested buyers still have a chance to land a Cold War-era missile site in northeastern North Dakota after a recent auction fell short.

Mandan handyman Leslie Volochenko had plans to move to Texas after selling the 50-acre, double-fenced site, complete with a command bunker and 14 missile launch tubes outside of Fairdale. He purchased the site in 2012 to advertise it as a doomsday bunker in preparation for the end of the world as foretold by ancient calendars.

The auction last week in Bismarck attracted more than 60 bidders interested in the missile site, said Dave Keller, commercial real estate Realtor with Pifer's Auction & Realty. Curious parties called from California, Florida, New York and Washington, he said.

The highest bid was less than $100,000, he said. Keller and Volochenko declined to name a desired price or range. Keller didn't identify the highest bidder, who he said was from North Dakota.

"We didn't hit a number that was acceptable to the seller, so it's still available and we certainly received a lot of phone calls from people inquiring about it," Keller said.

Volochenko is still taking offers and has been advertising the site on the Craigslist classified ads website, which brought one caller so far, he said.