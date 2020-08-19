Old North Dakota missile site still up for sale after auction falls short

Interested buyers still have a chance to land a Cold War-era missile site in northeastern North Dakota after a recent auction fell short.
Mandan handyman Leslie Volochenko had plans to move to Texas after selling the 50-acre, double-fenced site, complete with a command bunker and 14 missile launch tubes outside of Fairdale. He purchased the site in 2012 to advertise it as a doomsday bunker in preparation for the end of the world as foretold by ancient calendars.
The auction last week in Bismarck attracted more than 60 bidders interested in the missile site, said Dave Keller, commercial real estate Realtor with Pifer's Auction & Realty. Curious parties called from California, Florida, New York and Washington, he said.
The highest bid was less than $100,000, he said. Keller and Volochenko declined to name a desired price or range. Keller didn't identify the highest bidder, who he said was from North Dakota.
"We didn't hit a number that was acceptable to the seller, so it's still available and we certainly received a lot of phone calls from people inquiring about it," Keller said.
Volochenko is still taking offers and has been advertising the site on the Craigslist classified ads website, which brought one caller so far, he said.
He also has considered what uses he could pursue for the former missile site, such as a bed and breakfast, but "I've got to stick more money into it so we can use it for that," he said.
He is focusing on arranging sales of his homes in Bismarck and Mandan so he can move to Texas, where he likes the heat.
"I've got more irons in the fire," the 63-year-old Kief native said.
The site -- officially named Remote Sprint Launcher 4 -- is one of four military installations that protected the long-decommissioned Stanley R. Mickelsen Safeguard Complex at Nekoma. North Dakota housed more than 1,200 nuclear weapons during the Cold War, the period when tensions were high between the U.S. and the communist Soviet Union and its allies.
Several military facilities were scattered across North Dakota amid the Cold War, most of them now decommissioned or demolished, though some have been repurposed. The state was closer to strike the Soviet Union over the North Pole, and the sites were easier to acquire and also remote and far from major U.S. cities.
Reach Jack Dura at 701-250-8225 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.
