North Dakota regulators fine MDU $40,000 for power line reroute

The North Dakota Public Service Commission has fined Montana-Dakota Utilities $40,000 for rerouting a power line without first receiving approval from the state.

The three commissioners voted unanimously Wednesday to accept an agreement reached with MDU concerning the dispute related to changes at Heskett Station north of Mandan.

The utility recently retired the two coal-fired units at the power plant and is adding another natural gas turbine near an existing one at the site. Amid the changes, it’s rerouting parts of a 1.5-mile power line at Heskett.

The company initially considered the reroute two separate projects, falling outside PSC jurisdiction, MDU spokesman Mark Hanson said.

But the project needed state approval, according to the commission.

PSC Chair Julie Fedorchak said she was disappointed in MDU, given that it is in touch with the commission on a regular basis about a host of regulatory matters and could have asked questions to clear up any confusion. She said MDU was involved in developing North Dakota’s siting laws and should have a good understanding of what the law requires of utilities.

“Hopefully this (agreement) puts this to bed, and they’ve changed the processes within the company that allowed this to slip through the cracks,” she said.

The PSC says MDU also failed to secure approval from the commission to remove topsoil before it froze this past winter.

Hanson said MDU has realized its regulatory and construction staff need to communicate more on projects such as this.

The full amount of the fine is $50,000, with $10,000 suspended as long as the company does not violate any state law for seven years.

The PSC also assessed another $60,000 fine because MDU put up poles too close to homes as part of the reroute project, but the commission has dismissed the entire amount. The company sought to secure waivers from landowners to keep the poles in place, but it did not acquire waivers from all of them. The company plans to move the poles now that the fines have been resolved, Hanson said.

Fedorchak said she feels the cost of moving the structures “is a penalty in itself.”

The fine levied Wednesday comes on the heels of another one issued against MDU last month regarding upgrades that began without PSC approval for a transmission line that runs from Heskett to Ellendale in southern North Dakota. Hanson said that project involved restringing the line, and the company realized through conversations with commission staff that it needed formal approval to move forward. The PSC fined MDU $10,000 in that case.

Reach Amy R. Sisk at 701-250-8252 or amy.sisk@bismarcktribune.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.