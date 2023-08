A fire caused significant damage to a mobile home in Mandan Friday night but no one was injured, according to the Mandan Fire Department.

Firefighters were dispatched at 9:36 p.m. to Parkview Estates Mobile Home Park 100 3rd St. SW. The fire was quickly extinguished but the home was significantly damaged and is uninhabitable, the department said.

Residents were not home at the time of the fire. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.