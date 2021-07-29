 Skip to main content
New videos feature Mandan-area outdoors opportunities
New videos feature Mandan-area outdoors opportunities

Mandan will be sharing new online videos during upcoming weeks to highlight outdoors adventures in and near the city whose slogan is “Where the West Begins.”

“These videos may give people new ideas for fun, play and relaxation, providing enjoyment for area residents and reasons for visitors to extend their stay in Mandan,” said Laurie Leingang, chair of the Mandan Tomorrow – Leadership, Pride and Image Committee, which provides guidance on community marketing.

The videos feature land-based activities such as archery, hiking, biking, camping, and trail-riding on all-terrain vehicles, plus water-related experiences including fishing, kayaking, paddle boarding and pontooning.

Some of the areas showcased are the Missouri River Natural Area and Trailhead, Travis Hilfer Memorial Archery Range, Harmon Lake, Fort Abraham Lincoln State Park, Sugarloaf Bottoms and the Roughrider Trail.

The videos can be found at www.cityofmandan.com/thingstodo, as well as on Made in Mandan social media including Facebook, YouTube and Instagram.

