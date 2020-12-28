New Salem man flown to Minnesota burn hospital after Sunday fire

A 33-year-old man suffered burns on 25% of his body and a family of six lost its home when fire destroyed the residence in south New Salem early Sunday.

Brandon Becker, of New Salem, was flown to a St. Paul, Minnesota, hospital, said Assistant New Salem Fire Chief Tyrel Schulz. Becker was working in a shop attached to the single-story home when an electrical malfunction started the fire, Schulz said. Becker alerted his wife, and she and their four children got out of the home without injury.

The home was engulfed when firefighters arrived and they could not enter the home because of the flames, Schulz said. The home is considered a total loss, though the family was able to salvage some paperwork and heirlooms, the assistant chief said.

The severity of Becker’s burns is unclear. Schulz said Monday that he was getting better news about Becker’s condition than what was received initially.

“He should make a full recovery,” Schulz said.

The Becker Family Benefit Fund has been set up at Security First Bank of North Dakota, 700 Ash Ave., New Salem, ND, 58563.

