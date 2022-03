The Mandan Progress Organization is accepting applications for 2022 Local Events Grants.

The program provides seed money to organizations seeking to host local events that contribute to the community's economy and quality of life. It's funded through local sales tax.

The program has $20,000 available for grants of up to $5,000.

Applications are available at www.mandanrogress.com under the Programs menu. The deadline is March 31.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0