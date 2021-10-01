 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Morton sheriff seeks info on damaged, stolen road signs
0 Comments
top story

Morton sheriff seeks info on damaged, stolen road signs

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Morton County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information about the vandalism and theft of road signs near Solen.

Road crews on Thursday found that about 15 signs at intersections on a 6-mile stretch north of Solen had been run over or stolen, according to the sheriff’s office.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Replacement of each sign costs about $250, and the vandalism also "causes a significant risk for motorists relying on those signs,” Sheriff Kyle Kirchmeier said.

Anyone who has seen suspicious activity or noticed vehicles with damage or paint transfer is asked to contact the sheriff’s office.

Damaging or stealing a sign is misdemeanor punishable by a $500 fine and 30 days in jail, the office said.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Art created by Muhammad Ali to sell at auction

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Mandan road closure set Thursday
Mandan

Mandan road closure set Thursday

North Dakota Highway 1806 in north Mandan will be temporarily closed Thursday so crews can complete paving of the new roundabout at the inters…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News