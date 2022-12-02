 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Morton Mandan Public Library hosting vendor show, holiday events

Morton Mandan Public Library will host a local artists and small business vendor show on Saturday in the library’s Community Room.

The event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. will feature local artists and small business vendors selling everything from handmade jewelry to Tupperware.

In addition to the vendor show, the library will partner with the Mandan Progress Organization to provide family events each week during the Mandan Holiday Lights on Main display. Events include a Holiday Ball, free yoga, dance lessons and family movie days.

For more information, go to www.mortonmandanlibrary.org or the library's Facebook page.

