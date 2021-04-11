Morton County Sheriff's Office investigating body found in river

The body of a man was found Sunday morning in the Missouri River at a private dock south of the Expressway Bridge.

The man has not yet been identified and the sheriff’s office has not had any reports of missing people, said Maxine Herr, spokeswoman for the Morton County Sheriff’s Office. An autopsy will be performed Wednesday.

Authorities are unsure where or how the man entered the river and his cause of death is not known. There were no signs of any injuries or foul play, Herr said, adding that the public is not believed to be in danger.

The man’s body was discovered about 9 a.m. Sunday roughly 100 yards south of the Broken Oar Bar, Herr said.

