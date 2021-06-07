Morton County officials identify drowning victim

Morton County officials have identified the Bismarck man they say drowned Saturday when his jet ski tipped in the Missouri River.

The sheriff’s office was called to Graner Park south of Mandan about 10:30 p.m. People at the campground had pulled Soto-Garcia and his passenger, a 22-year-old woman, to shore. He was wearing a life vest and unconscious when emergency responders arrived, officials say. Bystanders and a sheriff’s deputy administered CPR before Soto-Garcia was taken to the hospital by Metro Ambulance. The woman was not injured.