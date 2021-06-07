Morton County officials identify drowning victim

Morton County officials have identified the Bismarck man they say drowned Saturday when his jet ski tipped in the Missouri River.
Rodrigo Soto-Garcia, 30, was pronounced dead at a Bismarck hospital, according to information from the Morton County Sheriff’s Office.
The sheriff’s office was called to Graner Park south of Mandan about 10:30 p.m. People at the campground had pulled Soto-Garcia and his passenger, a 22-year-old woman, to shore. He was wearing a life vest and unconscious when emergency responders arrived, officials say. Bystanders and a sheriff’s deputy administered CPR before Soto-Garcia was taken to the hospital by Metro Ambulance. The woman was not injured.
The sheriff’s office and North Dakota Game and Fish Department are still investigating the incident.