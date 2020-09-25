Morton County lowers property taxes in 2021 budget

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Morton County Commission approved a 2021 budget with a property tax decrease of about $405,000, or 3.3%, on Tuesday night.

There were no changes from the preliminary budget approved in August, Auditor Dawn Rhone said. Rhone previously said that county departments were instructed to cut 7-10% from their budgets.

The total 2021 budget is $25.1 million. The 2020 budget was $25.4 million. The 2021 general fund budget is $11.56 million compared to 2020's budget of $11.58 million.

Mandan residents with homes valued at $250,000 should see property taxes drop 9%. Morton County residents with the same property value will see a 10% drop.

The budget includes a 1.5% pay raise for staff.

Commission Chairman Cody Schulz said in August that resident input and a predicted decrease in state aid to the county influenced the decision to cut property taxes.

"There's always an appetite for tax cuts, this year especially," Schulz said in August.

Schulz said that the commission gave a lot of consideration to the pay increase because county staff has performed well during the pandemic.