Montana man dies from injuries in March 4 crash

A Missoula, Montana, man has died from injuries suffered in a March 4 crash on Interstate 94 west of Mandan.

Scott Walden, 46, died Friday, according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

Walden was driving a westbound GMC Sierra that was pulling a trailer loaded with a pickup. It collided with an eastbound 2020 Freightliner pulling double box trailers that slid out of control on the icy highway and crossed the median into oncoming traffic. A passenger in the GMC, 49-year-old Antonina Walden, of Missoula, suffered serious injuries, the Patrol said.

The driver of the Freightliner, Hashi Shire, 37, of Richfield, Minnesota, suffered injuries that were not life-threatening, according to the Patrol. A passenger, 27-year-old Ahmed Ahmed, of Minnetonka, Minnesota, was not injured.

The crash is still under investigation.

