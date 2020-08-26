Missing Mandan girl located

A 13-year-old Mandan girl reported missing on Tuesday has been located, according to the Mandan Police Department.
Leilani Belgarde hadn’t been home since Friday and was last seen in Bismarck on Monday, the department said in a statement issued Tuesday afternoon. She was found a couple of hours later with family in Bismarck and was safe, said Mandan Police Lt. Pat Haug.
Belgarde was transported to Mandan and released to her father, Haug said.
