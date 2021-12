A 15-year-old girl missing for a week has been found and is safe.

The Mandan Police Department on Wednesday sought the public's help in finding Serenity Kulish. She left for school Dec. 16 but did not attend classes that day, police said.

The department early Thursday said that Kulish had been found but did not elaborate.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0