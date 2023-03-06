A public meeting is scheduled Thursday on a study of Mandan's Sunset Drive corridor.

The Bismarck-Mandan Metropolitan Planning Organization and the city of Mandan are studying Sunset Drive from Division Street (near the Brave Center) to 38th Street, past Mandan Middle School. The corridor serves as a major route to schools, restaurants, hotels and businesses, and MPO officials say it's vital to the growth and expansion of Mandan.

The study is looking at potential traffic and safety improvements.

The meeting is from 5-7 p.m. at the Mandan High School Auditorium, at 905 Eighth Ave. NW. A formal presentation is set for 5:30 p.m. People should park on the south side and enter through Door No. 20. Members of the pubic can provide comments to help guide potential improvements to the corridor.

To request accommodations for disabilities and/or language assistance, contact Title VI/ADA coordinator at 701-355-1332, MPO@bismarcknd.gov, TTY 711 or 1-800-366-6888.

For more information on the project, go to bit.ly/SunsetCorridor. Comments also can be left on the site by March 23, or given directly to Project Manager Adam McGill at adam.mcgill@kljeng.com.