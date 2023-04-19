A public input meeting is set Thursday on proposed improvements to the Interstate 94 Interchange at Sunset Drive in Mandan.

The meeting is 6-8 p.m. at the Mandan Middle School Cafeteria, 2901 12th Ave. NW. It will use an open house format with a formal presentation at 6:30 p.m. Officials with the North Dakota Department of Transportation and Mead & Hunt Inc. will be on hand.

People who need to request accommodations should contact Heather Christianson at 701-328-2978 or heachristianson@nd.gov. TTY users may use Relay North Dakota at 711 or 1-800-366-6888.

The project consists of a study to develop and evaluate reconstruction alternatives for the Exit 152 interchange. A virtual, prerecorded presentation and other materials will be available on the DOT website at www.dot.nd.gov; click Public Meetings under Quick Links.

People also can submit written comments. They must be postmarked or emailed by May 5 to Chris Rossmiller, 600 S. Second St., Suite 120, Bismarck, ND 58504, or c.rossmiller@meadhunt.com, with “Public Input Meeting-PCN 23594” in the letter heading or email subject.