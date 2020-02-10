Mandan woman's 1980s-era outfit appears in SNL skit

Jessica Just sat in front of her living room television this weekend, watching “Saturday Night Live” and waiting to spot a silky blue 1980s-era skirt and top she had shipped from Mandan to New York two days earlier.

The vintage clothing store owner noticed it on cast member Cecily Strong, who wore it during a skit. But as soon as she recognized it, she panicked.

“Oh no, they bought another outfit just like mine,” she recalled thinking.

Someone had modified the top, changing it from a wrap style to a button-up.

Despite the alteration, there was no denying that it was the same color with the same subtle floral pattern. Later came a message from SNL’s costume department confirming the piece appeared in the show.

“It was surreal,” she said. “I still can’t believe it, that they purchased it and used it.”

Just has sold vintage clothes for 10 years, first through eBay, later through a storefront in Mandan and today through her Etsy shop called Soulrust. Etsy is an online marketplace for handmade and vintage items.