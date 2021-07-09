Mandan woman killed in two-vehicle crash

A Mandan woman was killed and four others were injured Thursday in a two-vehicle crash on Memorial Highway.

The 42-year-old woman was pronounced dead at a Bismarck hospital. The North Dakota Highway Patrol has not yet released the names of the people involved in the crash.

A 2000 Ford Windstar and a 2020 GMC pickup collided at the intersection of Memorial Highway and Third Street Southeast. The pickup was westbound on the highway and struck the passenger side of the van as it went through the intersection, the patrol said.

The driver of the van, a 23-year-old man from Bismarck, fled but was later apprehended. He was arrested on suspicion of leaving the scene of a crash, aggravated reckless driving and driving under suspension. Two other passengers in the van -- a Mandan woman, age 24, and a Bismarck woman, age 21 – suffered serious injuries, the patrol said.

The driver of the pickup, a 16-year-old boy from Mandan, suffered injuries that were not life threatening.

The crash is under investigation by the Highway Patrol. The Mandan Police Department, Morton County Sheriff’s Office, Mandan Fire Department and Metro Ambulance Service also responded to the scene.

