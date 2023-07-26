The Mandan City Commission is considering a $35.8 million budget for 2024 that would add two positions and give city staff raises without increasing the property tax mill levy.

The commission has scheduled a public hearing and a final vote on Sept. 19.

The proposed 2024 budget is a $2.5 million increase from this year's budget. Roughly half of the increase comes from additional salaries and benefits. Operations and Maintenance would see a $644,000 increase and Capital Outlay -- machinery, equipment and infrastructure projects -- would see a $777,000 increase. Debt service would decrease $191,000.

The general fund would total $16.7 million -- roughly $2.4 million more than this year. The general fund covers city staff salaries and benefits, operations and maintenance, and capital outlay. It is funded primarily through property taxes, highway tax distributions, sales taxes and other revenues.

“I’d like to thank (city staff) for the reasonable requests they put together for this budget season. There wasn't a lot of fluff in there like I've seen in the past years where everybody asks for the moon,” Mayor Tim Helbling said during a meeting earlier this month.

No mill levy increases were proposed. A mill is a unit that is used to calculate property taxes.

Property taxes might still rise for some residents, as home valuations increased an average of 9.4% in the city, according to Mandan Finance Director Greg Welch. For example, a $300,000 home would see an $81 increase due solely to a valuation increase of 9.4%. City taxes also make up only a portion of residents' property tax bills. The budgets for Morton County, the park district and the school district also impact property taxes.

The proposed budget recommends that two new employees -- a firefighter/emergency medical technician and an assistant public works director -- be added to the existing 183 full- and part-time city employees.

All employees would receive a 5% salary raise.

Commissioner Joseph Camisa advocated that two full-time firefighter positions be created. The Fire Department had requested three full-time positions.

“I know we can only afford to accommodate so many requests, but I think we should probably look at two firemen,” Camisa said.

The Fire Department has 45 firefighters, including 17 full-timers.

Helbling said the city does not have the funding to hire more than one additional full-time fire position unless the mill levy is raised.

“For two full-time firefighters and all the equipment they’re going to need you're probably looking at $200,000 a year,” he said. “You’re going to probably add a mill and a half.”

Helbling suggested waiting a year or two to staff a second new position or start on a third fire station.

“I think we made good progress to try to get where the (fire) chief would like to be. It isn't where it needs to be, we all know that,” the mayor said.

Increases are proposed to resident’s monthly utility bills.

The monthly flat rate for water and wastewater would increase $1.25 for residents, $2.50 for commercial customers and $3.75 for apartment residents.

Monthly rates would increase 5 cents for garbage collection and disposal and 57 cents for recycling collection and disposal.