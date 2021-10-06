Mandan updates downtown parking hours

The Mandan City Commission has approved a change in enforcement hours for 90-minute downtown parking zones.

The hours had been from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. They've been moved to 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to be more in line with area business hours and the parking enforcement officer's shift.

It will cost $16 each to update 80 signs, for a total of $1,280.

The commission also approved a 90-minute parking zone on the south side of the 200 block of West Main Street in front of Papa Murphy's Pizza and Hirsch Florist.

The board passed the changes 4-0 on Tuesday night. Commissioner Amber Larson was not present.

