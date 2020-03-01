Mandan to see upgrades at library, park while Rice Bowl moves locations

He added that the upgrades, hopefully, will encourage people to spend more time at the park year-round. Dykshoorn is known in the winter for its Christmas light displays, and city officials want people to take the time to park and walk around “instead of just doing a drive-by,” Neubauer said.

The park also is a site for a number of events hosted by the Mandan Progress Organization such as Buggies N Blues and the Art in the Park Festival. Neubauer said the city has worked with groups that use the park to make sure the redesign will allow for tents to be set up and for other festivities to continue.

It’s unclear exactly when construction will begin and whether it will interfere much with this summer’s park events, Neubauer said. The city will work with the contractor it hires to do the renovation to schedule around various activities.

The library will remain open during the renovations, but officials might have to make some temporary changes, such as using an alternate entrance, Hawes said.