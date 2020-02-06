Mandan to rebid water intake facility after rejecting lone bid

Mandan is rebidding a Missouri River water intake project after rejecting the only bid it received last fall because it was 60% higher than what the city anticipated.

City commissioners this week unanimously approved $225,000 to pay consulting company AE2S to design a new bid package. The company will help determine the amount to budget for the intake project in time for accepting proposals in June.

“We expect to raise our budget. But we don’t want to do that until we have a more firm number, which is part of AE2S’s task in the next month,” Mandan Planning and Engineering Director Justin Froseth said, adding that the money used to raise the budget would come from utility funds.

Construction for the water intake project initially was planned to start last fall and be completed in 2021. But Froseth said he expects construction to be delayed to August and completed in 2022.

"If we had those bids in the fall, they could be working right now," Froseth said. "This probably has a half-a-year delay, you could say."