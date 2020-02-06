Mandan to rebid water intake facility after rejecting lone bid

Mandan is rebidding a Missouri River water intake project after rejecting the only bid it received last fall because it was 60% higher than what the city anticipated.
City commissioners this week unanimously approved $225,000 to pay consulting company AE2S to design a new bid package. The company will help determine the amount to budget for the intake project in time for accepting proposals in June.
“We expect to raise our budget. But we don’t want to do that until we have a more firm number, which is part of AE2S’s task in the next month,” Mandan Planning and Engineering Director Justin Froseth said, adding that the money used to raise the budget would come from utility funds.
Construction for the water intake project initially was planned to start last fall and be completed in 2021. But Froseth said he expects construction to be delayed to August and completed in 2022.
"If we had those bids in the fall, they could be working right now," Froseth said. "This probably has a half-a-year delay, you could say."
The city plans to build a new intake facility three-quarters of a mile downstream from the current 63-year-old one. The intake brings in river water, which is treated and distributed to homes and businesses.
Along with being outdated, the facility is vulnerable to sand settling in front of the intake pipes, hindering the treatment plant’s ability to pump water. That has caused city staff to remove sand from the facility every year since the early 2000s, Froseth said in an interview last year.
The project initially was estimated to cost $21 million, including the cost of a pipeline from the intake to the water treatment plant. The city budgeted $14.2 million for the intake portion of the project, and it came as a surprise when only one company submitted a bid to build the facility for $24.2 million, Froseth said.
The city also had plans to place two 4,000-foot pipelines to carry water upstream to the water treatment plant, which it estimated to cost about $5.1 million. Its plans to accept bids to install the pipes a couple of weeks after receiving bids to build the intake facility have been delayed. Officials plan to bid the pipeline project this summer, too.
“It’s a little puzzling” to Froseth and his staff as to why the city did not receive more bids from construction companies, he said. Six contractors attended a “prebid” meeting, toured the department’s facilities and expressed interest before staff began accepting proposals, he said.
“We had a lot of plan holders, meaning a lot of contractors actually took the time and spent the money to pull the plans so they could go through the plans and put together estimates,” Froseth said.
He speculates that contractors in the Fargo area became busy or were looking for work closer to home, or that some bidders might have been concerned about high river levels last year.
The city has received a nearly $11 million grant from the State Water Commission, along with other grants totaling $1.65 million. It also has received a $4.1 million grant from the Marathon Mandan Refinery. The city planned to cover the remaining $4.1 million needed under the initial total cost estimate through increased water utility rates the city commission included in the 2020 budget. Taxpayers will see a $1.55 monthly increase in the base water rate, and a $1.25 increase in 2021.
Reach Andy Tsubasa Field at 701-250-8264 or andy.field@bismarcktribune.com.