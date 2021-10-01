 Skip to main content
Mandan seeks letters of interest for various boards
Mandan seeks letters of interest for various boards

The Mandan City Commission will soon consider appointments beginning in 2022 for positions and seats on various boards.

The city is seeking letters of interest for 11 committees -- Airport Authority, Architectural Review Commission, Civil Service Commission, Cemetery Advisory Committee, Community Beautification Committee, Code Enforcement Appeals Board, Growth Fund, Library Board of Trustees, Planning & Zoning Commission, Renaissance Zone Committee and Visitors Committee.

Meetings typically take place at Mandan City Hall, and online meeting arrangements are available as needed. People who are interested should submit a letter summarizing their desired appointment, background and reasons for interest.

Letters will be accepted through Oct. 29 or until positions are filled. Submit letters to Communications & Community Services Coordinator Kari Schmidt, by e-mailing to kari.moore@cityofmandan.com or mailing to 205 Second Ave. NW, Mandan, ND 58554.

For more information, go to cityofmandan.com/boards. Information also is available upon request at City Hall, 205 Second Avenue NW, or by calling 701-667-3478.

