Mandan seeks applicants for various boards

The city of Mandan is seeking applicants for nine boards and committees.

Panels with openings are the Airport Authority, Architectural Review Commission, Civil Service Commission, Code Enforcement Appeals Board, Community Beautification Committee, Growth Fund, Planning & Zoning Commission, Renaissance Zone Committee and Visitors Committee. For more information go to cityofmandan.com/boards.

People can apply online at cityofmandan.com/boardapplication. People are encouraged to apply by the end of the month. Questions can be directed to Communications and Community Services Coordinator Kari Schmidt at 701-667-3478 or kari.schmidt@cityofmandan.com.

The City Commission will make the appointments.