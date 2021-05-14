Mandan school board candidates talk COVID, new high school at forum

Mandan school board candidates discussed listening to teachers, the location of a new high school and how the pandemic affected the school year during a League of Women Voters open forum.
Incumbents Rick Horn and Caroline Kozojed and candidates Tom Peters and Ellie Shockley all participated in the forum Thursday evening, which was broadcast on Dakota Media Access. Stacey Bendish, who is also running for an at-large position, did not attend.
Horn is executive director of the housing authorities for Morton, Emmons and Mercer counties; he has served on the board since 2014. Kozojed was elected in 2015 and is an assistant professor at the University of Mary's Gary Tharaldson School of Business. Shockley, an education researcher and Tribune contributor, ran unsuccessfully for a spot on the board in 2020. Peters lost a bid for an open Morton County Commission seat last November. He is a former Mandan Middle School assistant principal. Bendish is a boilermaker for Boilermakers Local 647. He ran for the state Senate in 2012.
The forum was for candidates running for two at-large positions. Incumbent Sheldon Wolf is the sole candidate running for the rural at-large position, which was not featured at the forum. Wolf, who was elected in 2013, is a former health information technology director for North Dakota.
Questions from viewers and the League of Women Voters included the location of Mandan Public School's new high school, teacher morale and how COVID-19 affected the school year.
Candidates said the new school's location should factor in the city's projected growth and consider infrastructure. Voters recently approved an $84 million bond to fund a new elementary school and high school as the number of students in the district continues to grow.
"A new high school is a showcase building, a showcase project for the community," Kozojed said. "And also making sure that wherever we're placing that, we're poised to be able to be ready to grow."
Shockley said the new school should be an opportunity for the Braves mascot to be reevaluated, and members of the Indigenous community should be consulted.
"I would really like to consult Indigenous families about what they think about the mascot moving forward to the new high school," she said. "I know people have diverse opinions. Is the imagery a problem? Is the actual word 'Braves' a problem?"
All four participants also highlighted the importance of listening to teachers, staff and administrators and showing educators they're valued.
Horn said that one large part of valuing teachers is determining their pay during contract negotiations.
"Part of it too is the negotiation process as far as making sure our teachers -- and not just our teachers, but all our staff -- are fairly compensated for what they're doing," Horn said. "I've been part of that negotiation team for four times now, and we've always tried to make sure that all our employees are treated fairly."
Peters emphasized the importance of not overburdening teachers.
"I really believe something that would boost teachers' morale would be if we quit putting things on their plates," he said. "We're coming up with something else to put on their plates, and oh yeah, by the way, we want you to teach."
The candidates also agreed that the COVID-19 pandemic caused challenges for the school year, and some said that face-to-face learning was the best for students.
Horn said the district had a good plan in place to return to school last fall and to learn what worked and didn't work with virtual learning. Shockley said the district should stick to in-person learning as much as possible for children to catch up on what they may have missed during the pandemic and should keep disadvantaged students in mind because research shows they fell behind at a higher rate.
The pandemic tested the limits of technology in schools, but the district did the best it could, Kozojed said. Peters also agreed about how critical face-to-face learning is, saying that in his view, virtual learning did not work, though some situations may call for it.
Board members serve three-year terms and receive a salary of $4,000 per year. The election is June 8 at the Brave Center. Go to https://bit.ly/2SMBE1L for absentee ballot information.
