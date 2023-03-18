Mandan will tentatively hold its annual spring cleanup for April 17-22.

Residents can place bulky items on the boulevard for special pickup during their regular garbage collection days.

Spring cleanup crews will pick up furniture and appliances in residential collection areas. Crews will not pick up tires or carpet. Tires in Mandan can be disposed of at the city landfill -- $4 per auto tire, $9 per truck tire and $15 per tractor tire.

Hazardous waste and liquids will not be picked up.

Rules for apartment complexes and mobile home parks differ in some instances.

For complete details, residents can go to https://www.cityofmandan.com/cleanup.

Mandan Litter Cleanup

Officials in Mandan are seeking volunteers to pick up litter around the city next month.

The City of Mandan Community Beautification Committee has scheduled the 10th Annual Mandan Litter Cleanup Day for April 22 from 9 a.m. to noon.

Businesses, civic organizations and youth groups are encouraged to take a route. Signup is at cityofmandan.com/register until April 18.

Volunteers will be preassigned areas and notified the day before of designated meet-up locations. They're asked to wear long pants and closed-toe shoes, and to bring protective gloves and bug spray.

Route leaders will pick up supplies for volunteers on cleanup day from 8-9 a.m. at the city grounds maintenance building at 1600 Mandan Ave. NE. Volunteers will be served lunch at Dykshoorn Park following the work, and they also will have a chance to win prizes.

Updates will be posted to City of Mandan and “Keep Mandan Beautiful” Facebook pages. Questions can be directed to Communications & Community Services Coordinator Kari Schmidt at kari.moore@cityofmandan.com or 701-667-3478.