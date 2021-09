North Dakota Highway 1806 in north Mandan will be temporarily closed Thursday so crews can complete paving of the new roundabout at the intersection of Collins Avenue and Old Red Trail.

Highway 1806 will be closed from the roundabout to 27th Street Northwest, beginning at 8:30 a.m. and lasting until about 3 p.m.

Traffic from the north is asked to detour by going west on 27th Street Northwest.

