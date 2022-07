Mandan residents who were asked to conserve water after a water main break may resume normal usage, according to the city.

The affected area was north of Main Street and south of Interstate 94 from Collins Avenue west, as well as Diane’s Addition, according to Mandan Public Works.

Residents in that area can resume normal water usage including watering yards.

