Mandan resident running for Morton County Commission

Mandan resident Wayne Papke has announced he is running for Morton County Commission.

Papke worked for the Smith Barney financial services company, Morgan Stanley investment bank and Investment Centers of America, according to his LinkedIn page. He also worked 17 years as a farmer. He finished his career owning a branch of Investment Centers of America, which he sold in 2015 and retired.

Papke said in a statement that he has been "very vocal and visible" the last 25 years as a taxpayer advocate. He touted his work with legislators and local officials in creating property tax reform, with "several reform ideas still pending and being worked on," he said.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-472-2273 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Papke and his wife, Christi, have lived in Mandan since 1994.

"I will work hard to insure good use of your tax dollars. With our growth, our property taxes should have been going down, instead, local governments have chosen to increase spending from 100% of the new added revenue from valuation increases over the last 10 years," Papke said. "Our revenues have virtually doubled, but not all of those increased revenues were needed but they found a way to spend the increased revenues instead of lowering our property taxes."