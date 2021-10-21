 Skip to main content
Mandan recycling schedule to change in January

Mandan residents will see a change in their curbside recycling schedule starting in January.

Waste Management will pick up recycling from both sides of a street every other week starting in the new year. Currently, recycling is picked up on one side of a street one week, and the opposite side of the street the next.

The move will reduce trips from recycling trucks and confusion among residents about their recycling schedules, Public Works Director Mitch Bitz said. Trash pickup schedules will remain the same.

Reach Sam Nelson at 701-250-8264 or sam.nelson@bismarcktribune.com.

