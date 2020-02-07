Mandan pulls Fortnite and esports from spring activity offerings

Mandan High School has reconsidered plans to offer an esports season in the spring, and whether the sport is sanctioned for next fall's high school season in North Dakota could hinge on debate over first-person shooter games.

"Based on schedule and time and coaches and coaching contracts, things of that nature, we were just taking the more conservative approach to doing it during the one season and not throughout the year," Mandan Assistant Superintendent Jeff Fastnacht said, referring to the recently completed fall season in which the school won an unofficial state title. "I don’t think we ever thought this would be a yearlong sport when we started."

Activities Director Mark Wiest had previously said the school would offer a spring esports season, to give students more opportunity.

Mandan was one of 14 high schools that participated in North Dakota’s inaugural esports season that began last fall. Three new schools will be taking up the activity this spring, with a total of four schools planning for a 2020 spring season, said Mark Rerick, activities director for the Grand Forks school district and a state Activities Association board member who has become the “de facto commissioner” of high school esports in North Dakota.