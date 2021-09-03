 Skip to main content
Mandan Public Schools finalizes high school land purchase
Mandan Public Schools has finalized the purchase of the site for its new high school.

The site, which the district bought for $4.4 million, is 49.4 acres and sits between the Starion Sports Complex and Mandan Middle School. The school will be built to hold up to 1,400 students and to have room to expand. The building is expected to be complete in 2024.

A groundbreaking ceremony for the high school site and the new Lakewood elementary site will be held later in the month.

Voters in April approved an $84 million bond to construct a new high school and elementary school. The elementary school will be designed to hold 300 students. The district anticipates it opening in 2023.

