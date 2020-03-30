Mandan Progress Organization undergoes leadership change, plans for virus

The organization that puts on Buggies N Blues, Mandan Rodeo Days and Oktoberfest is transitioning into new hands this year.

The longtime leader of the Mandan Progress Organization, Del Wetsch, is retiring after 27 years.

“I’m not going to make myself scarce,” he said, adding that he still intends to be involved with the organization.

Taking over as executive director is Dot Frank, a Mandan resident who is stepping into the new role right as the coronavirus pandemic has forced event organizers here and around the world to cancel public gatherings to prevent the new virus from spreading. She and Wetsch will serve as co-executive directors until Wetsch retires at the end of 2020.

“When 98% of your time spent as an organization is hosting public events when public events are on hold, it’s kind of nerve-wracking,” Frank said of the possibility that the Mandan Progress Organization might have to cancel some of this year’s festivities.