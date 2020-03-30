Mandan Progress Organization undergoes leadership change, plans for virus

The organization that puts on Buggies N Blues, Mandan Rodeo Days and Oktoberfest is transitioning into new hands this year.
The longtime leader of the Mandan Progress Organization, Del Wetsch, is retiring after 27 years.
“I’m not going to make myself scarce,” he said, adding that he still intends to be involved with the organization.
Taking over as executive director is Dot Frank, a Mandan resident who is stepping into the new role right as the coronavirus pandemic has forced event organizers here and around the world to cancel public gatherings to prevent the new virus from spreading. She and Wetsch will serve as co-executive directors until Wetsch retires at the end of 2020.
“When 98% of your time spent as an organization is hosting public events when public events are on hold, it’s kind of nerve-wracking,” Frank said of the possibility that the Mandan Progress Organization might have to cancel some of this year’s festivities.
The organization is still moving forward making plans but is giving sponsors flexibility in paying and will issue refunds if it ultimately has to cancel any events. The next one, Touch a Truck, is scheduled for May 18, followed by Buggies N Blues from June 6-7.
Frank hopes that by summer, the spread of the virus “is under control and our events can be some of the first that will pull the community back together.”
Changing hands
Wetsch has led the Mandan Progress Organization since it was started by local businesses in 1993.
That year, the organization held the first Buggies N Blues, an event that draws classic cars and large crowds to downtown Mandan, and it took over Mandan Rodeo Days from the Mandan Jaycees. Over the years, it’s added the Wild West Grill Fest and Oktoberfest, among others.
Wetsch said the biggest highlight of the events “is meeting all the people,” from art and food vendors to classic car owners “from all over” who drive to Mandan.
Last year, for example, a Minneapolis resident brought his DeLorean car, featured in the film “Back to the Future,” to Buggies N Blues. The owner went around to various business sponsors, including to the Edgewood Vista assisted living and long-term care facility.
“He told me, ‘I had such a blast at Edgewood. These little old ladies came out and wanted to sit in the car and take their picture,’” Wetsch recalled.
Wetsch said comments like those "make you feel good about your community."
The events, while typically held outdoors, serve as a boon for businesses downtown. People filter in and out of the shops as they wander through Main Street and Dykshoorn Park at events like the Art in the Park Festival.
“They might not buy that day, but they remember you,” Wetsch said.
Frank said she hopes “to continue the legacy that Del created” and complement the organization’s larger events with smaller ones for the 145 Mandan Progress Organization members.
“There’s a tremendous opportunity to foster some networking between the businesses that are members to provide them with resources between events that will help them grow their businesses,” she said.
Frank previously worked for the Bismarck-Mandan Home Builders Association and the Bismarck-Mandan Chamber of Commerce. She is a member of the Mandan Planning and Zoning Commission and has served as a Mandan city commissioner.
The Mandan Progress Organization will hold its monthly membership meeting on April 1 online, in light of the virus outbreak. It will feature Hetti Cekalla, senior area manager for Bismarck with the U.S. Small Business Administration.
Frank said members and nonmembers can join the organization’s mailing list to receive links to webinars and websites to help them through the economic fallout of the pandemic. She can be reached at dot@mandanprogress.org.
Reach Amy R. Sisk at 701-250-8252 or amy.sisk@bismarcktribune.com.
