Mandan police are asking for the public’s help in finding a 15-year-old girl who was last seen Dec. 16.

Serenity Kulish is described as 5 feet, 8 inches tall and 155 pounds, the department said. She has brown hair and blue eyes, and was last seen wearing black jeans, a black Adidas sweatshirt and Vans shoes. She left for school on Dec. 16 but did not go to school, the department said.