Mandan police have scheduled their 6th Annual "Grill With a Cop" event for Tuesday, Aug. 22.

The evening of food and fun for the public is from 5:30-7:30 p.m. in Eagles Park Shelter 1. The park is at 100 14th St. NE in Mandan.

Police will offer free hot dogs, brats and hamburgers. People can meet with officers and staff, and kids can see emergency vehicles up close.