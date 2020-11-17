Mandan police officer on leave pending investigation

A Mandan police officer has been placed on administrative leave following a weekend incident in Morton County, according to the Mandan Police Department.

The Morton County Sheriff’s Office responded to an incident on Saturday, but the exact nature of the incident is unclear. The sheriff's office and North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation are investigating, said Deputy Police Chief Lori Flaten, adding that the incident occurred in Morton County but outside of Mandan, placing it in county jurisdiction.

The sheriff's office requested BCI's assistance, the deputy chief said. Morton County spokeswoman Maxine Herr declined comment, saying the case has been transferred to BCI. BCI spokeswoman Liz Brocker declined comment on the investigation, citing agency policy.

The incident was not work-related, Flaten said. The officer’s name was not released. Flaten did not comment on the officer's length of service or if any previous disciplinary action might have been on the officer's record.

