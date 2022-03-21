Mandan police investigating hit-and-run pedestrian death

Mandan police are investigating the hit-and-run death of a 77-year-old man Monday morning.

Police were called to the parking lot of the All Seasons Arena on Ninth Street Northwest about 7:25 a.m., according to the department. The building is part of the high school complex.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. His name was not immediately released. Mandan Public Schools in an email to parents said the man was not a staff member.

"After conferring with Mandan PD, students are allowed to attend classes as normal today," the email said. "This is being described as an isolated incident. Students arriving at Mandan High School park on the south or the east side of the high school."

Police are seeking the public's help in locating the Ford F250 pickup that authorities say was involved in the incident. It could have either Wyoming or Montana license plates.

It's described as likely being a 2015 or newer model, white in color with a black front grill guard and a large black toolbox in the pickup box. It has what is commonly called a “headache rack," a protective utility accessory behind the cab of the truck.

People with information are asked not to approach the vehicle but to call the Mandan Police Department at 701-667-3250 or local law enforcement.

(Check back for updates.)

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 3 Angry 1