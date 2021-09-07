 Skip to main content
Mandan police investigate death of man found in Heart River
Mandan police investigate death of man found in Heart River

The Mandan Police Department has released the name of a man whose body was found in the Heart River Monday morning.

The man was identified as BoMichael Lund, 32, Deputy Chief Lori Flaten said.

A bicyclist about 10:30 a.m. reported a body in the river near the Sitting Bull Bridge on Highway 1806 in Mandan. It’s unclear how long Lund's body had been in the river or what caused his death. It appeared he had been fishing, Flaten said.

Police do not suspect foul play and have ordered an autopsy, the deputy chief said.

