An incident involving a police chase in Mandan resulted in an injured passenger and the arrest of a Bismarck man.

A Mandan police officer responded about 11:30 a.m. Tuesday after a report of a car fleeing from Bismarck police during a traffic stop, according to an affidavit. North Dakota Highway Patrol officers, Morton County deputies and Bismarck police also responded.

The suspect vehicle hit a light fixture on 10th Avenue Southwest, causing $8,000 worth of damage and injuring a 40-year-old unidentified passenger, according to authorities. The driver allegedly fled on foot. The Patrol eventually detained Robert Royce, 40.

The 40-year-old passenger was taken to a medical facility with unspecified injuries.

Royce faces multiple misdemeanor charges and a felony count of fleeing a police officer, which carries a maximum punishment of five years in prison. One of the misdemeanors is a weapons count. Authorities allege they found nunchucks, a machete, a knife and a hatchet concealed in a backpack in the car.

Court documents do not list an attorney for Royce.