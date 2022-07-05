Mandan Planning and Zoning Commission seeks applicants

The Mandan City Commission is accepting applications for an at-large position on the Planning and Zoning Commission.

The unexpired term ends Dec. 31, 2025.

The Planning and Zoning Commission considers plats, zone changes, annexations, development plans and other planning-related requests. Meetings are held the fourth Monday of the month at 5:30 p.m. at Mandan City Hall. Members must be residents living within city limits.

Interested people can submit a letter summarizing their background and reasons for interest through July 20 or until the position is filled. Submit letters to Communications and Community Services Coordinator Kari Schmidt, by e-mailing to kari.schmidt@cityofmandan.com or mailing to 205 Second Ave. NW, Mandan, ND 58554.

