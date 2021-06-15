Mandan Park Board skips dog park divider, looks at other issues

The Mandan Park Board has decided to forgo a divider for the Dog Town Dog Park.

Monday's unanimous vote came after the board received mixed results from community input surveys prompted by some dog owners voicing concerns about safety risks at the park.

The first survey collected 246 responses, with 22% wanting to divide the park by dog size, 22% wanting a division by dog temperament and 45% asking for no divider. In a second survey with 114 responses, 46% wanted a divider and 49% did not.

"Thank you, Mandan, for giving us feedback on that, even though it didn't give us a clear-cut answer," Board President Wade Meschke said during Monday's meeting.

One Mandan resident attended the public hearing. The board also received 18 pages worth of public feedback.

Meschke said the comments were positive for the most part, but he brought up other problems at the dog park such as a lack of drinking water, an area that frequently puddles and owners not picking up after their dogs. He added that with or without a divider, owners need to take responsibility for their pets.

Meschke said he was previously unaware of the water issues and asked for the park committee to meet and address them.

"I’d rather spend maybe the $9,000 to $10,000 on some of the things that’ll improve (the park)," he said.

