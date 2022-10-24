Mandan offering business programs

Mandan is offering its 10th Annual Business Start-Up 101 Workshop on Thursday.

The free session for people thinking of opening a business runs from 6-8 p.m. at First Community Credit Union, 4614 Memorial Highway. For details and to sign up, go to www.cityofmandan.com/register or call 667-3478.

The workshop is part of a series of business education and outreach activities. Next up is the 2023 Business Pitch Challenge, in its fifth year. Entries are due next Jan. 26. Live presentations by finalists are scheduled for March 23.

Prizes include the chance to be eligible for up to a $10,000 forgivable loan from the Mandan Growth Fund, plus other cash awards, services and merchandise useful to new businesses. For more information go to www.cityofmandan.com/businesspitch.