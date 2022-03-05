Mandan notifying residents of large property valuation increases

Mandan's Assessing Department is mailing notices to property owners with a 2022 real estate valuation increase of $3,000 and 10% or more.

Notices are being sent to owners of about 3,000 parcels, a quantity the Assessing Department said it hasn’t seen since 2016.

The State Board of Equalization requires all property be valued within 10% of prevailing market values. Frequent reasons for notices of increased value include property with a new or additional structure in the last year; situations involving expiration of an exemption, such as for new homes or businesses; and rising market values due to sales of comparable properties.

The average sale price of residential property in 2021 was $282,034, up from $261,930 the previous year, according to the Bismarck Mandan Board of Realtors.

Property owners who receive a notice of increase can contact the Assessing Department at 701-667-3232 prior to April 5 with questions or to initiate a review of the property valuation. Owners who want to appeal the valuation to the City Board of Equalization can do so on April 5 at 7 p.m. at Mandan City Hall following the City Commission meeting.

For more information, go to cityofmandan.com/assessing.

