Mandan motorists urged to watch for residential area speed limits

The Mandan Police Department urges motorists to be aware of posted speed limits in several residential areas affected by road construction traffic.

There has been an increase in traffic in typically quiet residential areas due to detours and motorists taking alternate routes to avoid the construction, according to a news release.

Two areas that have been affected are Lakewood and Terra Vallee. Streets being used to avoid construction in these areas include Bayshore Bend Southeast and 27th Street Northwest. These areas are also seeing an increase in traffic speeds.

Police ask motorists to be considerate of homeowners who are dealing with the increased traffic through their neighborhoods. The department plans to be more visible in these areas during peak traffic times.

